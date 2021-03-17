Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) Trading Up 7.5%

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)’s share price was up 7.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $26.12 and last traded at $25.82. Approximately 4,872,833 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 5,532,588 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.01.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley raised shares of Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $14.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 1st. MKM Partners lowered shares of Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Cinemark from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Cinemark from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cinemark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.14 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.67.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($2.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.46) by ($0.57). The company had revenue of $98.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.03 million. Cinemark had a negative return on equity of 27.80% and a negative net margin of 25.51%. The business’s revenue was down 87.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post -4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Valmir Fernandes sold 12,000 shares of Cinemark stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total value of $299,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 165,288 shares in the company, valued at $4,128,894.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Cavalier sold 2,500 shares of Cinemark stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.78, for a total transaction of $41,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 243,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,082,708.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,500 shares of company stock valued at $587,410 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.39% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNK. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Cinemark in the first quarter worth about $65,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Cinemark by 5.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,915,000 after acquiring an additional 6,112 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Cinemark during the third quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Cinemark by 5.8% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 69,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 3,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Cinemark by 92.2% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 680,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,806,000 after acquiring an additional 326,523 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 10, 2020, it operated 548 theatres with 6,082 screens in 41 states of the United States, Brazil, and Argentina, as well as 13 other Latin American countries. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

