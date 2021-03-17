Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) Stock Price Up 7.2%

Cinedigm Corp. (NASDAQ:CIDM) shares rose 7.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.35 and last traded at $1.34. Approximately 9,593,748 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 19,766,707 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.25.

CIDM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners lifted their target price on shares of Cinedigm from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price on shares of Cinedigm in a report on Friday, January 29th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $200.80 million, a P/E ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.79.

Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The business services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $9.95 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in Cinedigm in the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Cinedigm by 2,703.4% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 550,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 530,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Cinedigm by 1,026.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,112,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 1,014,044 shares in the last quarter. 6.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM)

Cinedigm Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as distributor and aggregator of independent movie, television, and other short form content in the United States, Canada, and New Zealand. The company operates through two segments, Cinema Equipment Business and Content and Entertainment Business.

