Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) PT Raised to $76.00

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) had its target price upped by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $76.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.82% from the stock’s previous close.

XEC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Cimarex Energy from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Cimarex Energy from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Cimarex Energy from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. MKM Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up previously from $51.00) on shares of Cimarex Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Cimarex Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cimarex Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.86.

Shares of XEC opened at $63.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.09, a P/E/G ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Cimarex Energy has a 12 month low of $12.15 and a 12 month high of $69.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.13.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $434.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.94 million. Cimarex Energy had a negative net margin of 104.14% and a positive return on equity of 7.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Cimarex Energy will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO G Mark Burford sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total value of $335,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 174,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,716,064.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Stephen P. Bell sold 6,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.09, for a total transaction of $426,346.59. Insiders have sold a total of 26,451 shares of company stock worth $1,683,447 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Cimarex Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cimarex Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cimarex Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Cimarex Energy by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in Cimarex Energy by 187.3% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,930 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

About Cimarex Energy

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved reserves of 531.0 million barrels of oil equivalent; 1.36 trillion cubic feet of proved gas reserves; 144.1 million barrels (MMBbls) of proved oil reserves; and 159.8 MMBbls of natural gas liquids reserves primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

