CIM Commercial Trust (NASDAQ:CMCT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

CIM Commercial Trust (NASDAQ:CMCT) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CIM Commercial Trust had a negative return on equity of 15.34% and a negative net margin of 14.14%.

Shares of CIM Commercial Trust stock opened at $13.15 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.95, a quick ratio of 5.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 0.84. CIM Commercial Trust has a twelve month low of $6.27 and a twelve month high of $17.29.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. CIM Commercial Trust’s payout ratio is -60.00%.

In related news, Director Shaul Kuba purchased 96,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,418,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 287,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,179,975. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut CIM Commercial Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd.

CIM Commercial Trust Company Profile

CIM Commercial is a real estate investment trust that primarily acquires, owns, and operates Class A and creative office assets in vibrant and improving metropolitan communities throughout the United States (including improving and developing such assets). Its properties are primarily located in Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay Area.

