CIM Commercial Trust (NASDAQ:CMCT) Announces Earnings Results

CIM Commercial Trust (NASDAQ:CMCT) announced its earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CIM Commercial Trust had a negative net margin of 14.14% and a negative return on equity of 15.34%.

Shares of CIM Commercial Trust stock opened at $13.15 on Wednesday. CIM Commercial Trust has a one year low of $6.27 and a one year high of $17.29. The company has a market cap of $194.98 million, a P/E ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.88, a quick ratio of 5.95 and a current ratio of 5.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.36.

Get CIM Commercial Trust alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. CIM Commercial Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -60.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CIM Commercial Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd.

In other news, Director Shaul Kuba bought 96,740 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $2,418,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 287,199 shares in the company, valued at $7,179,975. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CIM Commercial Trust Company Profile

CIM Commercial is a real estate investment trust that primarily acquires, owns, and operates Class A and creative office assets in vibrant and improving metropolitan communities throughout the United States (including improving and developing such assets). Its properties are primarily located in Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay Area.

Featured Article: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Receive News & Ratings for CIM Commercial Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIM Commercial Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.