Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) VP David M. Rothenstein Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) VP David M. Rothenstein sold 2,500 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total value of $136,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

CIEN opened at $57.24 on Wednesday. Ciena Co. has a 52-week low of $32.77 and a 52-week high of $61.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a PE ratio of 24.67, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.79.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. Ciena had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 10.23%. The business had revenue of $757.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $750.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. Ciena’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Ciena Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

CIEN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Ciena from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Ciena from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Ciena from $46.00 to $51.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Ciena from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ciena currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.43.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Ciena by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 226,017 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $11,722,000 after buying an additional 13,376 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Ciena by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,700,993 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $89,895,000 after buying an additional 50,665 shares during the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ciena by 172.8% during the fourth quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 346,468 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $18,311,000 after buying an additional 219,442 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ciena during the fourth quarter worth approximately $135,287,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Ciena by 851.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,802,104 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $148,091,000 after buying an additional 2,507,510 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

