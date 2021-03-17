Cibc World Markets Corp Sells 137,155 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Cibc World Markets Corp lessened its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 39.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 209,288 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 137,155 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in CSX were worth $18,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $593,993,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,879,765 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $442,839,000 after buying an additional 250,539 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,568,197 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $323,814,000 after buying an additional 578,571 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 3.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,234,993 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $251,262,000 after buying an additional 96,187 shares during the period. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 14.1% in the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,823,247 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $219,282,000 after buying an additional 348,319 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CSX. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on CSX from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on CSX from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on CSX from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James boosted their price target on CSX from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on CSX from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX opened at $91.94 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $90.29 and a 200-day moving average of $86.54. The company has a market capitalization of $70.10 billion, a PE ratio of 25.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.84. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $46.81 and a 52-week high of $97.54.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. CSX had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 22.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is 26.86%.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Recommended Story: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.