Cibc World Markets Corp Purchases 21,835 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 326,575 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,835 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $35,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 107.3% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 228 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter worth $29,000. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ABT. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Cowen upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.47.

Shares of ABT opened at $118.22 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.70. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $61.61 and a 52-week high of $128.54.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.94 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 10.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.56%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total value of $755,098.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,278,274.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mary K. Moreland sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.84, for a total value of $48,736.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 76,886 shares in the company, valued at $9,367,790.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,476 shares of company stock worth $3,366,543 in the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

