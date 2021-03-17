Cibc World Markets Corp Acquires 384,603 Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 602.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 448,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 384,603 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $22,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LNC. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Lincoln National by 32.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 109,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,419,000 after purchasing an additional 26,953 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Lincoln National by 11.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 50,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 5,088 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Lincoln National by 9.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 116,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,648,000 after acquiring an additional 10,117 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Lincoln National by 3.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 464,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,565,000 after acquiring an additional 17,536 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Lincoln National by 9.3% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 74,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after acquiring an additional 6,327 shares during the period. 76.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LNC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $35.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Lincoln National from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.75.

In other Lincoln National news, CAO Christine A. Janofsky sold 7,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total transaction of $416,981.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,650. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LNC opened at $61.03 on Wednesday. Lincoln National Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.11 and a fifty-two week high of $63.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.26.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.15). Lincoln National had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 4.28%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.41 EPS. Lincoln National’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Lincoln National Co. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.31%.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

