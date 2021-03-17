Christopher M. Powell Sells 4,690 Shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) Stock

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) insider Christopher M. Powell sold 4,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total transaction of $69,412.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Christopher M. Powell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 12th, Christopher M. Powell sold 5,000 shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total transaction of $71,000.00.

Shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure stock traded down $0.26 on Tuesday, hitting $14.50. 1,016,771 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 387,940. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $657.26 million, a PE ratio of -29.59 and a beta of 2.14. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.50 and a 1 year high of $14.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a current ratio of 4.64.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 9.17% and a positive return on equity of 3.82%. On average, analysts expect that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.82%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Viking Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 219,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 250.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,288 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 68,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Sprott Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 17,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 3,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 85.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 4,153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.68% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SOI. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $7.00 to $9.60 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $7.00 to $9.60 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.22.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Company Profile

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc designs, manufactures, and rents mobile proppant and chemical management systems to unload, store, and deliver proppant and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. The company also provides trained personnel and last mile proppant logistics services; transloading and forward staging storage services; and digital inventory software under the Solaris Lens and Railtronix names.

