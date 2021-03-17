Chonk Market Capitalization Achieves $6.02 Million (CHONK)

Chonk (CURRENCY:CHONK) traded up 13.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 16th. Chonk has a total market cap of $6.02 million and approximately $631,694.00 worth of Chonk was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Chonk has traded 13.6% higher against the dollar. One Chonk token can currently be purchased for about $154.37 or 0.00271759 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $258.10 or 0.00454363 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001761 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.44 or 0.00062382 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000815 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.08 or 0.00058228 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $63.39 or 0.00111597 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.88 or 0.00071972 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $318.35 or 0.00560421 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000499 BTC.

About Chonk

Chonk’s total supply is 39,000 tokens. Chonk’s official message board is chonkfinance.medium.com . The official website for Chonk is www.chonker.finance

Chonk Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chonk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chonk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chonk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

