China Zenix Auto International Limited (OTCMKTS:ZXAIY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

China Zenix Auto International Limited (OTCMKTS:ZXAIY) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a decrease of 30.3% from the February 11th total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.
Shares of ZXAIY stock opened at $0.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.07 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 2.45. China Zenix Auto International has a 1-year low of $0.10 and a 1-year high of $0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.38 and a 200 day moving average of $0.27.
About China Zenix Auto International
