China Merchants Bank (OTCMKTS:CIHKY) & Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA) Head to Head Contrast

China Merchants Bank (OTCMKTS:CIHKY) and Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Volatility and Risk

China Merchants Bank has a beta of 1, meaning that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Security National Financial has a beta of 0.86, meaning that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares China Merchants Bank and Security National Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Merchants Bank $51.75 billion 4.01 $13.44 billion N/A N/A Security National Financial $283.06 million 0.69 $10.89 million N/A N/A

China Merchants Bank has higher revenue and earnings than Security National Financial.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for China Merchants Bank and Security National Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Merchants Bank 0 0 2 0 3.00 Security National Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares China Merchants Bank and Security National Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Merchants Bank 23.85% 14.83% 1.17% Security National Financial 12.59% 24.58% 3.62%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

32.6% of Security National Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 17.5% of Security National Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

China Merchants Bank beats Security National Financial on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About China Merchants Bank

China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd. provides various banking products and services. It operates in Wholesale Finance Business, Retail Finance Business, and Other Business segments. The company accepts demand, time, call, savings, checking, notice, and RMB accounts. Its loan products include personal commercial real estate, consumption, housing, and car loans; loans to finance for studying abroad; micro-business loans; mortgage loans for equipment; bank acceptance, discount, liquid capital, and fixed asset loans; and loans for vessels. The company also offers credit cards; insurance products; open-ended funds; discount and guarantee for commercial bills, redemption of commercial bills, and guaranteed discount for commercial acceptance bills; and financial consultation, debt financing underwriting, merger and acquisition financing, and equity financing and enterprise listing services. In addition, it provides forfeiting and risk participation, escrow, cross border RMB clearing, and interbank services; and risk and financial management, cross border RMB and oversea financing, international factoring and settlement, and trade finance services. Further, the company offers financial leasing and guarantee, third-party payment, cash management, investment and wealth management, forex option and gold trading, forex express trading, settlement, trade chain financing, international, offshore and private banking, custody, pension, and internet banking services. It operates 141 branches; 1,681 sub-branches; one branch-level operation center; one representative office; 16,750 visual counters in Mainland China. The company also operates a branch in Hong Kong; a branch and representative office in New York, the United States; a branch in London, the United Kingdom; a branch in Singapore; a branch in Luxembourg; a representative office in Taipei; and a branch in Sydney, Australia. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

About Security National Financial

Security National Financial Corporation engages in life insurance, cemetery and mortuary, and mortgage businesses. The company's Life Insurance segment is involved in selling and servicing lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance. It offers various life insurance products, including funeral plans and interest-sensitive life insurance, as well as other traditional life, accident, and health insurance products; annuity products comprising single and flexible premium deferred annuities, and immediate annuities; and diver's accident policies. This segment also cedes and assumes various risks with various authorized unaffiliated reinsurers pursuant to reinsurance treaties. Its Cemetery and Mortuary segment operates eight mortuaries and five cemeteries in Utah; and one cemetery in California. This segment also markets plots, interment vaults, mausoleum crypts, markers, caskets, flowers, and other death care related products; and provides professional services of funeral directors, opening and closing of graves, use of chapels and viewing rooms, and use of automobiles and clothing. The company's Mortgage segment originates and underwrites residential and commercial loans for new construction, existing homes, and real estate projects primarily in Florida, Nevada, Texas, and Utah. It offers residential mortgage lending services to real estate brokers and independent mortgage loan originators. Security National Financial Corporation was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Draper, Utah.

