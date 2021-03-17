China Life Insurance Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:LFC)

China Life Insurance Company Limited (NYSE:LFC) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders purchased 3,654 call options on the company. This is an increase of 780% compared to the average volume of 415 call options.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in China Life Insurance by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,366,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,113,000 after buying an additional 5,992 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of China Life Insurance during the 4th quarter worth $126,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new position in shares of China Life Insurance during the 4th quarter worth $773,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of China Life Insurance by 151.6% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 27,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 16,491 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in China Life Insurance by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,034,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,438,000 after acquiring an additional 79,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of China Life Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th.

NYSE LFC opened at $10.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.43 billion, a PE ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 8.79, a current ratio of 8.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. China Life Insurance has a 52 week low of $8.27 and a 52 week high of $13.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.28.

About China Life Insurance

China Life Insurance Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the People's Republic of China. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance Business, Health Insurance Business, Accident Insurance Business, and Other Businesses. The company offers individual and group life, annuity contracts, accident, and health insurance products.

