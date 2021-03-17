Chi Gastoken Hits 24 Hour Volume of $216,292.00 (CHI)

Chi Gastoken (CURRENCY:CHI) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 17th. Over the last week, Chi Gastoken has traded up 34% against the dollar. Chi Gastoken has a market cap of $4.86 million and approximately $216,292.00 worth of Chi Gastoken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chi Gastoken token can now be bought for about $5.69 or 0.00010358 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000053 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 64% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000058 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded up 39.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001000 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Chi Gastoken

CHI is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2018. Chi Gastoken’s total supply is 1,155,019 tokens and its circulating supply is 853,394 tokens. Chi Gastoken’s official Twitter account is @XAYA_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Chi Gastoken is medium.com/@1inch.exchange/1inch-introduces-chi-gastoken-d0bd5bb0f92b . Chi Gastoken’s official website is 1inch.exchange/#

