Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CHEMBIO DIAGNOSTICS, INC. develops, manufactures, licenses and markets proprietary rapid diagnostic tests in the growing $5 billion point-of-care testing market. Chembio’s two FDA PMA-approved, CLIA-waived, rapid HIV tests are marketed in the U.S. by a third party company. Chembio markets its HIV STAT-PAK line of rapid HIV tests internationally to government and donor-funded programs directly and through distributors. Chembio also has rapid tests for veterinary tuberculosis and chagas disease. In 2007 Chembio received a U.S. patent for its Dual Path Platform technology which has significant advantages over lateral-flow technologies. This technology is providing Chembio with a significant pipeline of business opportunities for the development and manufacture of new products based on DPP. Chembio is licensed by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration as well as the U. S. Department of Agriculture, and is certified for the global market under the International Standards Organization directive 13.485. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Colliers Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Chembio Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Chembio Diagnostics from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.83.

Shares of CEMI opened at $4.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $87.79 million, a P/E ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 2.05. Chembio Diagnostics has a twelve month low of $2.37 and a twelve month high of $15.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 4.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.29.

Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.07). Chembio Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 76.55% and a negative return on equity of 73.70%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chembio Diagnostics will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Chembio Diagnostics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 69.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,582 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Chembio Diagnostics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chembio Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. 31.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chembio Diagnostics

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and commercializes point-of-care (POC) diagnostic tests that are used to detect or diagnose diseases. The company offers tests for HIV and Syphilis, and Zika virus. It also develops tests for malaria, Dengue virus, chikungunya virus, ebola, lassa, marburg, leptospirosis, Rickettsia typhi, Burkholderia pseudomallei, and Orientia tsutsugamushi.

