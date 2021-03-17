Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) Shares Acquired by Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc.

Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) by 4,878,100.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 487,820 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 487,810 shares during the period. Chegg makes up approximately 4.7% of Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Chegg were worth $44,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AGF Investments LLC increased its holdings in Chegg by 59.6% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Chegg by 269.7% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Chegg in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Chegg by 75.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 443 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Chegg in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CHGG opened at $89.87 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 9.09, a quick ratio of 9.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -459.95, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.38. Chegg, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.89 and a twelve month high of $115.21.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. Chegg had a negative net margin of 4.26% and a positive return on equity of 13.35%. The firm had revenue of $205.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 63.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Nathan J. Schultz sold 82,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.20, for a total value of $7,437,711.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 308,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,849,069.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel Rosensweig sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.14, for a total transaction of $2,551,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,930,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,960,990.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 461,963 shares of company stock worth $44,497,807 in the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CHGG. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Chegg from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chegg from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective (up from $110.00) on shares of Chegg in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Chegg from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Chegg from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.76.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

