Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 45,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,718,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Firestone Capital Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 12,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 69.1% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 21,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prio Wealth Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 4,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.71. 9,715 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 204,984. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.01 and a fifty-two week high of $64.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.15.

