Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Takes Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 105,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,550,000. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF makes up 1.4% of Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 73.5% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 198.5% during the fourth quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ACWI traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $95.03. 67,802 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,984,091. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.31 and a fifty-two week high of $96.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.84.

