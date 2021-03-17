Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $955,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sanders Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth about $1,126,076,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,958,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,029,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628,229 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 574.1% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,557,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326,651 shares during the last quarter. Natixis increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 298.8% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 1,761,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 167.3% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,854,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160,773 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

JNJ traded down $0.81 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $160.56. The stock had a trading volume of 93,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,450,469. The firm has a market capitalization of $422.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $109.16 and a 1-year high of $173.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $162.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.94.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $22.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were given a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.54%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.13.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

