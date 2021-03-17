Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Makes New $4.04 Million Investment in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 63,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,040,000. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 294.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,303,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,949,000 after buying an additional 14,411,408 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 288.1% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,410,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,124,000 after purchasing an additional 4,758,714 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 269.5% in the fourth quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,246,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,624,000 after purchasing an additional 4,555,694 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 271.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,361,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,919,321 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 298.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,905,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,083,000 after purchasing an additional 3,673,637 shares during the period.

Shares of IVW traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.33. The stock had a trading volume of 101,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,431,381. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $35.21 and a 12 month high of $67.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.00 and a 200 day moving average of $64.39.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

