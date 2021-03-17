Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Makes New $1.05 Million Investment in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 8,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,051,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. TFO TDC LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 107.6% in the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Safir Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. 69.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $110.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 price target for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.03.

In other news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 22,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total value of $2,857,908.24. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

JPM stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $153.98. 425,402 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,541,120. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $144.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $76.91 and a 52 week high of $157.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $469.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $1.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The business had revenue of $29.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

