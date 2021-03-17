Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Invests $793,000 in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 25,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $793,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,147,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,462,000 after acquiring an additional 95,411 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 261.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,218,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $115,617,000 after acquiring an additional 3,051,824 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EWC stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $34.54. The company had a trading volume of 67,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,436,867. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 12-month low of $17.59 and a 12-month high of $34.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.64 and a 200-day moving average of $30.23.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

