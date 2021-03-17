Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Invests $658,000 in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 10,694.9% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 12,990,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 12,869,775 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 7.6% in the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 8,558,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,451,000 after acquiring an additional 605,079 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,550,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,505,000 after acquiring an additional 804,996 shares during the period. Peavine Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Peavine Capital LLC now owns 2,204,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,671,000 after acquiring an additional 650,970 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 138.7% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,425,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,779,000 after buying an additional 828,156 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of SHV remained flat at $$110.51 during trading hours on Wednesday. 7,143 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,076,020. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $110.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.57. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $110.14 and a one year high of $111.26.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Featured Story: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.