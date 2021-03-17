Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Buys New Stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 21,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,541,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DSI. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA DSI traded down $0.41 on Wednesday, hitting $75.72. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,940. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.36. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 12-month low of $41.49 and a 12-month high of $76.59.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

See Also: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.