Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $796.73 Million

Brokerages forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) will announce $796.73 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Charles River Laboratories International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $808.71 million and the lowest is $790.30 million. Charles River Laboratories International reported sales of $707.06 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International will report full year sales of $3.39 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.31 billion to $3.44 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.60 billion to $3.90 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Charles River Laboratories International.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $790.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $755.98 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 10.68%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $250.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $233.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.00.

CRL stock traded down $3.56 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $288.53. The company had a trading volume of 234,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,510. The business has a 50 day moving average of $279.56 and a 200 day moving average of $248.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Charles River Laboratories International has a fifty-two week low of $95.58 and a fifty-two week high of $303.79.

In related news, CEO James C. Foster sold 37,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.27, for a total value of $10,612,598.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 221,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,203,141.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 8,735 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.70, for a total value of $2,460,649.50. In the last three months, insiders have sold 87,207 shares of company stock valued at $24,751,163. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 4th quarter worth $89,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the 4th quarter valued at $120,525,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 91,696 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $22,911,000 after acquiring an additional 11,266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

