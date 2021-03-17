Charles G. Kim Sells 9,023 Shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Stock

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) CFO Charles G. Kim sold 9,023 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.14, for a total transaction of $723,103.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,119,397.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ:CBSH traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $79.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 266,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,495. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.62 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.81. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.34 and a 1 year high of $81.18.

Get Commerce Bancshares alerts:

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $344.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.85 million. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 23.67% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The firm’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. Research analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be given a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 8th. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 30.79%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

CBSH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.40.

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services.

Further Reading: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Commerce Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerce Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.