Change Path LLC Takes $524,000 Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Change Path LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 463 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $524,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in Shopify in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Shopify in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in Shopify by 175.0% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 33 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Shopify by 117.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 37 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Shopify in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 56.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on SHOP. Barclays boosted their price target on Shopify from $1,060.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Cleveland Research initiated coverage on Shopify in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,206.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Shopify from $1,100.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Shopify from $1,100.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,282.23.

Shares of Shopify stock opened at $1,143.17 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,263.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,104.07. The company has a market capitalization of $139.37 billion, a PE ratio of 728.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 17.87, a current ratio of 17.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Shopify Inc. has a 52 week low of $305.30 and a 52 week high of $1,499.75.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $977.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $906.82 million. Shopify had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 7.99%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

