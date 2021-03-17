Change Path LLC Purchases 108 Shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Change Path LLC increased its position in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Change Path LLC’s holdings in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF were worth $361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SOXX. FMR LLC increased its holdings in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $1,297,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $249,000. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,203,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SOXX opened at $416.98 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $412.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $378.01. iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $167.79 and a one year high of $443.97.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

Further Reading: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.