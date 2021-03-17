Change Path LLC Makes New $384,000 Investment in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Change Path LLC bought a new position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 3,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 512.2% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 94.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Prologis stock opened at $104.23 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $103.13 and a 200 day moving average of $101.01. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.82 and a 12 month high of $112.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $993.87 million. Prologis had a net margin of 38.21% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The business’s revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. This is a boost from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.09%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI raised Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Prologis from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.77.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

