Change Path LLC Makes New $344,000 Investment in Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY)

Change Path LLC acquired a new position in Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keystone Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF in the fourth quarter worth $331,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amplify Online Retail ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,298,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amplify Online Retail ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,079,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Amplify Online Retail ETF by 760.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 4,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Amplify Online Retail ETF by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 19,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 3,366 shares in the last quarter.

IBUY opened at $133.66 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.29. Amplify Online Retail ETF has a twelve month low of $34.71 and a twelve month high of $141.00.

