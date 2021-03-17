Change Path LLC Has $422,000 Position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

Change Path LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,187 shares during the quarter. Change Path LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 3,937.4% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 21,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 20,750 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 25.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 51,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,569,000 after buying an additional 10,552 shares in the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $408,000. Finally, Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,488,000.

Get SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:GWX opened at $37.94 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.66. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $18.99 and a 1 year high of $38.10.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Recommended Story: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.