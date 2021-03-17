Change Path LLC Boosts Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Change Path LLC grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 32.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,835 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 689 shares during the period. Change Path LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of IQVIA by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 127,965 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $22,928,000 after buying an additional 6,106 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in IQVIA by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,849,452 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $510,534,000 after purchasing an additional 181,943 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its stake in IQVIA by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 717,829 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $128,612,000 after purchasing an additional 28,655 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp grew its stake in IQVIA by 84.4% in the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 29,463 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,279,000 after purchasing an additional 13,488 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in IQVIA by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,844 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. 87.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IQVIA stock opened at $189.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $36.32 billion, a PE ratio of 208.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $81.79 and a one year high of $199.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $187.62 and a 200 day moving average of $173.92.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 1.61%. IQVIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on IQVIA from $179.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on IQVIA from $208.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Truist boosted their target price on IQVIA from $197.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Mizuho boosted their target price on IQVIA from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on IQVIA from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.32.

In other news, Director John G. Danhakl acquired 63,451 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $176.95 per share, for a total transaction of $11,227,654.45. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

