CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU) Director Thomas James Simons Sells 32,495 Shares

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU) Director Thomas James Simons sold 32,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.80, for a total value of C$58,432.51. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,771,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,983,918.09.

CES Energy Solutions stock traded down C$0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$1.83. The stock had a trading volume of 593,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 624,416. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.59, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 3.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of C$463.18 million and a P/E ratio of -2.15. CES Energy Solutions Corp. has a 1-year low of C$0.53 and a 1-year high of C$1.99.

Several analysts have commented on CEU shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$2.00 price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.00 to C$2.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday. ATB Capital increased their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.25 to C$2.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity raised CES Energy Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$1.10 to C$2.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$2.19.

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. It provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

