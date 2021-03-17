Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) COO Vivek K. Jayaraman Sells 37,149 Shares

Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) COO Vivek K. Jayaraman sold 37,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total value of $237,010.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of CERS opened at $6.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.36 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.89 and a 200-day moving average of $6.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Cerus Co. has a 52 week low of $2.71 and a 52 week high of $8.87.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Cerus had a negative return on equity of 63.47% and a negative net margin of 73.72%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cerus Co. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cerus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cerus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,674,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cerus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $388,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cerus by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 75,891 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 18,701 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Cerus by 167.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 163,743 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 102,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cerus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

About Cerus

Cerus Corp. engages in the research, development, and manufacture of biomedical and surgical products. The firm produces blood system for platelets and plasma. It operates through Blood Safety segment. It markets products under the INTERCEPT brand. The company was founded by Laurence M. Corash and John E.

