Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) Stock Price Up 10.8%

Shares of Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) shot up 10.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $30.58 and last traded at $30.41. 512,581 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average session volume of 520,608 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.44.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CERT shares. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Certara in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Certara in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Certara in a report on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Certara from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Certara in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Certara currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.40.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.06.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $64.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.31 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Certara, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CERT. Summit Creek Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Certara in the 4th quarter worth about $2,224,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Certara in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,775,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in shares of Certara during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,085,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Certara during the 4th quarter valued at $405,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Certara in the 4th quarter valued at $391,000.

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

