Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $65.00

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $65.00 and last traded at $64.91, with a volume of 550949 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.35.

CCS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on Century Communities in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued a “positive” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Wedbush raised Century Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $48.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. B. Riley increased their target price on Century Communities from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.40.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 1.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.39.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The construction company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $1.00. Century Communities had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 5.65%. The firm had revenue of $987.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $930.03 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Century Communities, Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert J. Francescon sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $4,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 403,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,207,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 13.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Century Communities by 493.7% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 369,048 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,157,000 after acquiring an additional 306,890 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its position in Century Communities by 72.0% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 386,616 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,926,000 after acquiring an additional 161,827 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Century Communities by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 502,797 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,013,000 after acquiring an additional 128,432 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Century Communities by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,222,450 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $228,638,000 after acquiring an additional 83,089 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Century Communities in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,637,000. 93.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Century Communities (NYSE:CCS)

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

