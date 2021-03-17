Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $65.00

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $65.00 and last traded at $64.91, with a volume of 550949 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.35.
CCS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on Century Communities in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued a “positive” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Wedbush raised Century Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $48.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. B. Riley increased their target price on Century Communities from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.40.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 1.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.39.
In related news, CEO Robert J. Francescon sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $4,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 403,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,207,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 13.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Century Communities by 493.7% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 369,048 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,157,000 after acquiring an additional 306,890 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its position in Century Communities by 72.0% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 386,616 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,926,000 after acquiring an additional 161,827 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Century Communities by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 502,797 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,013,000 after acquiring an additional 128,432 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Century Communities by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,222,450 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $228,638,000 after acquiring an additional 83,089 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Century Communities in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,637,000. 93.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Century Communities (NYSE:CCS)
Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.
