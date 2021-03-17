Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $91.10 Million

Analysts forecast that Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) will post sales of $91.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Century Casinos’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $89.50 million and the highest is $92.70 million. Century Casinos posted sales of $87.66 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Century Casinos will report full year sales of $386.00 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $382.60 million to $389.40 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $417.05 million, with estimates ranging from $405.80 million to $428.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Century Casinos.

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.24. Century Casinos had a negative net margin of 26.11% and a negative return on equity of 58.86%.

Several research firms have weighed in on CNTY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Century Casinos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Century Casinos from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Century Casinos by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 753,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,814,000 after acquiring an additional 2,607 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Century Casinos by 217.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,919 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Century Casinos by 497.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 5,003 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Century Casinos by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 7,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Century Casinos during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CNTY opened at $11.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $335.98 million, a P/E ratio of -4.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.92. Century Casinos has a 12-month low of $1.01 and a 12-month high of $13.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99.

Century Casinos Company Profile

Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company worldwide. The company develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. It owns, operates, and manages casinos in North America, England, and Poland; a racetrack and casino in Canada; and pari-mutuel off-track betting network in southern Alberta, Canada.

