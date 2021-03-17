Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) Upgraded at Raymond James

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a $29.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 10.69% from the stock’s previous close.

CPF has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $19.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.67.

Get Central Pacific Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE CPF opened at $26.20 on Wednesday. Central Pacific Financial has a 12-month low of $12.40 and a 12-month high of $27.38. The stock has a market cap of $739.29 million, a PE ratio of 18.99 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.58 and a 200 day moving average of $18.08.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.08. Central Pacific Financial had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The company had revenue of $65.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.23 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Central Pacific Financial will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CPF. Jacobs Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Central Pacific Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,259,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 128.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 351,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,768,000 after acquiring an additional 197,408 shares during the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Central Pacific Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,229,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 636.7% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 173,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,353,000 after acquiring an additional 149,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Central Pacific Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,080,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

Central Pacific Financial Company Profile

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others.

Featured Article: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Receive News & Ratings for Central Pacific Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Pacific Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.