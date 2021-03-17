Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 310,700 shares, a decrease of 22.6% from the February 11th total of 401,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 203,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSE:CPF traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 211,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,333. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.58 and a 200-day moving average of $18.08. Central Pacific Financial has a 12 month low of $12.40 and a 12 month high of $27.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $744.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99 and a beta of 1.32.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.08. Central Pacific Financial had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The firm had revenue of $65.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.23 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Central Pacific Financial will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Central Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.32%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 2.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 285,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,876,000 after purchasing an additional 5,598 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Central Pacific Financial by 636.7% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 173,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,353,000 after buying an additional 149,846 shares during the period. AJO LP boosted its stake in Central Pacific Financial by 2.8% during the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 311,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,224,000 after buying an additional 8,554 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Central Pacific Financial by 29.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,663,000 after buying an additional 27,560 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Central Pacific Financial by 3.0% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 234,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,183,000 after buying an additional 6,940 shares during the period. 84.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $19.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Central Pacific Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.67.

Central Pacific Financial Company Profile

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others.

