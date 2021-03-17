Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) Sets New 1-Year High at $6.24

Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.24 and last traded at $6.16, with a volume of 29713 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.75.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Centennial Resource Development from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. MKM Partners downgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.75 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Johnson Rice upgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.53.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 6.82.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.23). Centennial Resource Development had a negative net margin of 84.87% and a negative return on equity of 6.02%. On average, equities analysts expect that Centennial Resource Development, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,245 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3,644 shares during the period. Triad Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Triad Investment Management now owns 77,746 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 9,117 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 46,242 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 10,966 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 121.9% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 25,074 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 13,773 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. 53.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV)

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

