Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) Sets New 1-Year High at $6.24

Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.24 and last traded at $6.16, with a volume of 29713 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.75.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Centennial Resource Development from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. MKM Partners downgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.75 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Johnson Rice upgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.53.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 6.82.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,245 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3,644 shares during the period. Triad Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Triad Investment Management now owns 77,746 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 9,117 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 46,242 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 10,966 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 121.9% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 25,074 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 13,773 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. 53.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV)
Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.
