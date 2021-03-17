Centaur Media Plc (LON:CAU) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.50

Centaur Media Plc (LON:CAU) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share on Friday, May 28th. This represents a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shares of LON:CAU opened at GBX 38 ($0.50) on Wednesday. Centaur Media has a 1 year low of GBX 18 ($0.24) and a 1 year high of GBX 38 ($0.50). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 33.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 27.42. The firm has a market capitalization of £55.81 million and a PE ratio of -2.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.50, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.71.
About Centaur Media
