Centaur Media Plc (LON:CAU) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.50

Centaur Media Plc (LON:CAU) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share on Friday, May 28th. This represents a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON:CAU opened at GBX 38 ($0.50) on Wednesday. Centaur Media has a 1 year low of GBX 18 ($0.24) and a 1 year high of GBX 38 ($0.50). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 33.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 27.42. The firm has a market capitalization of £55.81 million and a PE ratio of -2.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.50, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

About Centaur Media

Centaur Media Plc provides business information and marketing solutions to professional and commercial markets in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's marketing platform includes Econsultancy, Marketing Week, Festival of Marketing, Fashion & Beauty Monitor, Design Week, MarketMakers, Creative Review, Oystercatchers, Influencer intelligence, Mini-MBA, and Really.

