Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) Short Interest Update

Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 12,680,000 shares, a drop of 30.7% from the February 11th total of 18,300,000 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 10,510,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Shares of NYSE:CVE traded down $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.21. 7,898,751 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,339,854. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.56 billion, a PE ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 3.12. Cenovus Energy has a 52 week low of $1.41 and a 52 week high of $8.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.40.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. Cenovus Energy had a negative net margin of 14.15% and a negative return on equity of 12.48%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cenovus Energy will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0137 per share. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Cenovus Energy by 851.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,580,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,715,000 after purchasing an additional 4,099,432 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 1,524.7% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,972,189 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,111,000 after purchasing an additional 3,727,707 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 378.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,202,921 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,776,000 after buying an additional 3,323,585 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 1,132.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,433,765 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,740,000 after buying an additional 3,155,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Cenovus Energy by 98.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,959,997 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $23,184,000 after buying an additional 2,950,797 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from $7.00 to $9.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Cenovus Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered Cenovus Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Cenovus Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.52.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

