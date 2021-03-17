Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Short Interest Update

Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,660,000 shares, a growth of 36.1% from the February 11th total of 1,220,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 865,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

CE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Celanese from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $119.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Bank of America lowered shares of Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $118.00 to $121.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Celanese from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Celanese from $130.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Celanese from $113.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Celanese has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.05.

In related news, Director John K. Wulff sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.49, for a total value of $103,117.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,470,832.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Celanese in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Celanese in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Celanese by 264.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Celanese during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Celanese during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. 97.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CE stock traded up $2.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $146.55. 752,945 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 889,728. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.73 billion, a PE ratio of 30.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $135.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.55. Celanese has a 12 month low of $52.70 and a 12 month high of $152.60.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 31.41%. Celanese’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.99 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Celanese will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. This is an increase from Celanese’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.54%.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

