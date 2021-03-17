Caz Investments LP Acquires New Position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX)

Caz Investments LP acquired a new stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 16,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000. Sixth Street Specialty Lending accounts for about 0.1% of Caz Investments LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the fourth quarter worth approximately $104,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the fourth quarter worth approximately $151,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. 55.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TSLX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Raymond James increased their price target on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sixth Street Specialty Lending currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

TSLX traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 746 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,180. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.58. Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.25 and a 52-week high of $22.90.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.50. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 59.17%. On average, equities analysts expect that Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s previous — dividend of $0.25. This represents a dividend yield of 7.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 24th. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is currently 84.54%.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), mezzanine debt, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

