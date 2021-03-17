Causeway Capital Management LLC Sells 205,350 Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Causeway Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 17.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 944,117 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 205,350 shares during the quarter. Leidos comprises about 1.9% of Causeway Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Causeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Leidos were worth $99,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LDOS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Leidos by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,258,342 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,019,669,000 after buying an additional 2,028,581 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,333,841 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,086,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470,081 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 1,163.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,551,357 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428,547 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 142.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,200,215 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $106,999,000 after purchasing an additional 705,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 833.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 317,977 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,426,000 after purchasing an additional 283,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

LDOS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus lowered their target price on Leidos from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Leidos from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Leidos from $137.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Leidos from $113.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Leidos currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.00.

NYSE LDOS traded up $2.47 on Wednesday, reaching $97.12. The stock had a trading volume of 10,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 982,799. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.00 and a 12-month high of $113.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $100.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.42.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 23.45% and a net margin of 5.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Leidos’s payout ratio is 26.31%.

Leidos Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

