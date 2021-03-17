Causeway Capital Management LLC Has $68.35 Million Stock Holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Causeway Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 29.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,146,770 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 468,257 shares during the quarter. Las Vegas Sands accounts for approximately 1.3% of Causeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Causeway Capital Management LLC owned 0.15% of Las Vegas Sands worth $68,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LVS. Aspex Management HK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 3rd quarter valued at $117,890,000. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 82.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,616,636 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $215,414,000 after buying an additional 2,086,067 shares in the last quarter. King Street Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,792,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,599,258 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $393,316,000 after buying an additional 913,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,036,393 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $240,568,000 after purchasing an additional 886,133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Macquarie increased their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, HSBC dropped their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $55.20 to $53.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.53.

Shares of NYSE LVS traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,612,855. The stock has a market cap of $49.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.63 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a one year low of $33.30 and a one year high of $66.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.33.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The casino operator reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 12.67% and a negative return on equity of 12.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 67.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -2.06 EPS for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

