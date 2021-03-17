Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Sold by Fiduciary Group LLC

Fiduciary Group LLC cut its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 17.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,836 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 673.8% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Carrier Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Cowen raised shares of Carrier Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Carrier Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.40.

Carrier Global stock opened at $38.57 on Wednesday. Carrier Global Co. has a 52-week low of $11.50 and a 52-week high of $41.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.05). Carrier Global had a return on equity of 24.00% and a net margin of 8.86%. The business had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

