Carlson Capital L P Sells 74,916 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Carlson Capital L P lessened its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 53.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 65,025 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 74,916 shares during the period. Carlson Capital L P’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $17,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GS. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 126.7% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 136 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.25, for a total transaction of $3,132,500.00. Also, CFO Stephen M. Scherr sold 20,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.61, for a total value of $6,252,200.00. Insiders sold 40,748 shares of company stock valued at $12,371,892 over the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GS traded up $1.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $343.39. 28,766 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,319,807. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $311.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $249.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The firm has a market cap of $118.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.85 and a 12-month high of $352.42.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $12.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.47 by $4.61. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The firm had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 26.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $270.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $449.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $225.00 to $319.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.18.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

Read More: Hedge Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.