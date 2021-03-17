Carlson Capital L P Sells 507,514 Shares of Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Carlson Capital L P lessened its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 51.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 480,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 507,514 shares during the quarter. Maxim Integrated Products makes up approximately 1.5% of Carlson Capital L P’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Carlson Capital L P’s holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $42,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Maxim Integrated Products in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Maxim Integrated Products in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MXIM shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $73.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $74.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.35.

Shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $89.49. The company had a trading volume of 12,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,128,014. The company has a current ratio of 5.28, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.95. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.93 and a 1-year high of $98.44. The company has a market capitalization of $23.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.27.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 39.85% and a net margin of 30.03%. The company had revenue of $628.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $605.51 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Maxim Integrated Products news, SVP Bryan Preeshl sold 1,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $151,449.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jon Imperato sold 1,251 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.74, for a total value of $122,272.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

